Supplementary exam schedule for Class XII

The Directorate of Government Examinations has asked private candidates and students of Class XII, who are not satisfied with their results and want to take up board exams, to apply for the same online. An announcement was made on Thursday and the DGE has released the exam schedule for the supplementary exams to be held from August 6 to 19.

Apart from 39,000 private candidates, the State had announced that Class XII students would be given the opportunity to take up the exams again if they are not satisfied with the results. The DGE has asked such candidates to approach district-level Government Examination Service Centres and submit applications online. This can be done from July 23 to 27. For further details, log onto www.dge.tn.gov.in