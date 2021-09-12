Class 12 supplementary exam results to be announced tomorrow

CHENNAI

12 September 2021 00:20 IST

Private candidates with disabilities were exempted

The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the results and statement of marks for the Class XII supplementary exams, which were held in August, will be announced on September 13.

To access the statement of marks, private candidates have been asked to log onto www.dge.tn.gov.in from 11 a.m. onwards by submitting their roll number and date of birth.

The supplementary exams were conducted from August 6 to 19 in Tamil Nadu. The State government had exempted private candidates with disabilities, and had declared them “all pass” ahead of the supplementary exams.

Advertising

Advertising

Mark statements for these candidates will be made available for download as well.

Re-totalling of marks

Candidates who want to apply for re-totalling of marks can do so on September 15 and 16 by visiting the Chief Educational Officer in their district, and pay the fee for the same.