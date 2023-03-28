Supplementary estimates for ₹26,353 crore presented

March 28, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the final supplementary estimates for ₹26,352.99 crore for 2022-23 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Some of the major items included were the ₹1,000 crore towards jewel loan waiver, ₹2,140 crore towards food subsidy for settlement of transport charges to the Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, ₹1,032 crore for settlement of the terminal benefits of the retired employees of State transport undertakings, ₹150 crore as an interest-free loan to Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation and ₹1,393.38 crore for settlement of liabilities of Integrated Urban Development Mission and Chennai Mega City Development Mission.

Placing the demand for the supplementary grants, He said the total estimates included ₹19,776.5 crore in the revenue account, ₹3,642.26 crore in the capital account, and ₹2,934.23 crore in the loan account. He also presented the demand for advance grants for 2023-24.