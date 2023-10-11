SuperOps.ai raises $12.4 million in Series B funding round

October 11, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai and US based Saas firm SuperOps.ai has raised $12.4 million in its Series B funding round, bringing total funds raised to date to $29.4 million. The funding round was led by Addition and March Capital, with participation from Matrix Partners India. With the proceeds of the fund raise, SuperOps.ai plans to increase its investments to further enhance its AI capabilities.

SuperOps.ai is also scaling partnerships with vendors in areas including cybersecurity, payments, and data backup to ensure managed service providers (MSPs) have 360-degree technology support. The company will also be investing in community-led initiatives aimed at helping MSPs in areas beyond technology.

SuperOps.ai is a unified platform that helps transform MSPs into effective and profitable businesses that can meet the changing demands of the future. The firm simplifies the IT management process and workflow of MSPs on a single, unified platform. It enables them to move away from fragmented tools by bringing together the capabilities of remote monitoring and management of client assets with professional services automation functionalities, including service desks, cash flow management, reporting, client management, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The IT support landscape has been evolving rapidly, and MSPs need to keep up to navigate this fast-changing world. Traditionally, MSPs relied on a mix of tools that resulted in high costs and a lack of visibility and efficiency. Now, with SuperOps.ai, they can move from outdated point products to a unified platform that is built specifically with their needs in mind,” said Arvind Parthiban, co-founder and CEO of SuperOps.ai.

“SuperOps.ai is revolutionising how MSPs run and grow their operations and is ushering them into the future,” said Todd Arfman of Addition. “We are excited to partner with Arvind and the team at SuperOps as they empower the MSP market with their secure, cloud & AI-native platform for PSA, RMM, IT documentation, project management, and network management,” said Ravi Rajamony, Vice President at March Capital.

Tarun Davda, Managing Director, Matrix Partners India, shared, “SuperOps.ai’s customer growth is a testament to their ability to empower MSPs to thrive in an ever-changing IT support landscape. With their newly launched advanced network monitoring capabilities, they are expanding their offerings, simplifying the IT management process even further.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.