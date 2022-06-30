Superintendents of Indirect Taxes demand improvements in GST implementation systems

It seeks adequate infrastructure and distribution of responsibilities

The Central government should issue directions to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to take corrective measures on the issues raised by the All-India Association of Superintendents of Central Tax (AIASCT), the association said in a press release here on Thursday.

According to K.R. Dinesh Kumar, General Secretary, Coimbatore unit, the association urged its members to not participate in the GST Day celebrations this year to draw the attention of the government on the issues raised by it.

It demanded adequate infrastructure and distribution of responsibilities so that superintendents were not burdened on GST implementation. It also sought improvements in computerisation so that field formations need not submit reports in different formats frequently. With the current IT infrastructure, both the officers and tax payers faced several difficulties.

Further, more than 2,000 posts for Assistant Commissioners were vacant across the country and the seniority list for superintendents had not been released since January 1, 2007.

If remedial measures were not taken, its members might also keep away from unspecified duties in the future, it said.