Sunil Mathur is principal chief commissioner of I-T for T.N. and Puducherry

August 17, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Mathur, an Indian Revenue Service Officer, was earlier Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, and has now been promoted to his new role

The Hindu Bureau

Sunil Mathur, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service officer | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sunil Mathur, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service officer, has assumed charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

An official release said Mr. Mathur had earlier joined as Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Chennai in July 2021 and has now been promoted to his new role. Mr. Mathur takes over from Sanjay Kumar Verma, who has now joined as a member the Central Board Of Direct Taxes (CBDT), New Delhi.

Mr. Mathur did his B.E. (Civil) from BITS Pilani and did his Masters in Public Management from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore in 2014-15. He has worked in various capacities and in various offices of the Income Tax Department in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh. He also worked as a Director in the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India.

