Sunday lockdown total in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts

Only hospitals, pharmacies and Aavin milk booths were opened.

The northern districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi came to a near standstill as people remained confined to their homes, vehicles kept off the roads, shops and business establishments remained closed as the complete lockdown imposed on Sundays took effect.

Police sources said all the rules of the Sunday lockdown were strictly enforced and only essential services and emergency travel were allowed.

The main roads in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi towns wore a deserted look. Retail outlets, meat shops, vegetable markets and industries remained shut. Hotels had also downed shutters and did not offer takeaway service.

Superintendent of Police (Cuddalore district) M. Sree Abhinav said that barring minor violations it was 100 % compliance across the district.

The Law enforcement authorities in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts made extensive deployment of personnel for effective enforcement of the lockdown.

The Cuddalore district police had erected 40 check-posts in addition to the existing check-posts. Over 500 police personnel were deployed in all the seven police sub-divisions in the district.

The Cuddalore and Villupuram district police also checked vehicles along the inter-state border with Puducherry. They also checked vehicles on important locations in each station limits.

The police also erected barricades on the East Coast Road and the Tindivanam Road and users were stopped and questioned on the purpose of travel.

In Kallakurichi district, about 492 police personnel were deployed to enforce the lockdown.

Police pickets were posted at 14 places across the district. Apart from these, police personnel patrolled the district on 19 two-wheeler patrols and 14 highway patrols.