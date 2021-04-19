Sunday lockdown, night curfew in Tamil Nadu

Beaches, tourist spots will be out of bounds from tomorrow

To curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu government has announced curbs from April 20, including night curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and a full lockdown on Sundays. The curbs are likely to be reviewed on April 30.

Following a review meeting, the government said access to beaches, zoos, parks, museums and tourist spots will be prohibited. It postponed the Class 12 State Board exams without specifying dates, while allowing practical exams to proceed.

During the night curfew, private and public transport, autorickshaws, taxis and private vehicles won’t be allowed. But vehicles used for medical emergencies, and autorickshaws, taxis and private vehicles used for transporting people to hospitals, airports and train stations can ply. Vehicles used for essential services, like milk and newspaper delivery, medical services and mortuaries and those carrying goods and fuel will be allowed, as also fuel outlets.