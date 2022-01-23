Sunday lockdown brings Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi to a near standstill

CUDDALORE

23 January 2022

Police keep vigil to ensure people complied with rules

Cuddalore district came to a near standstill as people stayed indoors, vehicles kept off the roads, shops and business establishments remained closed as the complete lockdown imposed on Sundays took effect.

The State government had imposed total lockdown on Sundays in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In Cuddalore, barring medical shops and milk booths, all business establishments and markets remained closed. Police sealed the inter-State borders with Puducherry denying entry of vehicles. Police personnel were deployed at vantage points to ensure compliance with the regulations.

The Cuddalore district police had erected 52 check-posts in addition to the regular ones. Over 1,400 police personnel were deployed in all the seven police sub-divisions in the district.

The lockdown was almost total in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts too. Those heading to railway stations in Villupuram were asked to produce a copy of their tickets during vehicle checks.

The Villupuram police also erected barricades on the East Coast Road and Tindivanam Road and users were stopped and questioned on the purpose of travel.

Vehicles plying for essential services and people appearing for banking services exams were allowed to travel, while others were sent back. Fines were imposed on those loitering about or not wearing masks.