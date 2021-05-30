Sundaram Finance, others give ₹8 cr. as relief

CHENNAI

30 May 2021 23:46 IST

Equipment, including 100 flow meters and 100 CPAP machines donated

Sundaram Finance, Brakes India, Wheels India, Turbo Energy, Sundaram Home Finance and Royal Sundaram General Insurance have contributed ₹8 crore towards COVID-19 relief.

On behalf of the companies managed by the T.S. Santhanam family, Srivats Ram, managing director, Wheels India Ltd., met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday and handed over the cheques and equipment, including 100 flow meters, 125 10-litre and 45 5-litre oxygen concentrators and 100 CPAP machines.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present on the occasion.

The amount presented included ₹2.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, ₹2.5 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority and ₹3 crore for importing oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meters and CPAP machines.