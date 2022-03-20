Sun Pharma’s expansion near bird sanctuary posed for environment clearance

March 20, 2022 20:23 IST

However, it will be subject to ruling in a case pending at National Green Tribunal

The Environment Ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee has recommended grant of environment clearance for Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.’s expansion project in the Madurantakam taluk, around 3.7 km from the Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary.

The environment clearance will, however, be subject to the judgment in a case pending against the company at the National Green Tribunal and orders of any other court of law, the Committee said.

It laid down certain conditions. “No banned chemicals shall be manufactured by the project proponent. No banned raw materials shall be used in the unit. The project proponent shall adhere to the notifications/guidelines of the government in this regard,” it said.

The Committee directed the company to explore the possibility of recycling and reusing treated water in the unit to reduce the freshwater demand and waste disposal. “As already committed by the project proponent [Sun Pharmaceuticals], Zero Liquid Discharge shall be ensured and no treated or untreated wastewater shall be discharged outside the premises.”

The company submitted before the Committee that the expansion would be undertaken within the existing land, held by the company, measuring 64,688.76 sq.m. The estimated project cost would be ₹202.36 crore, including an existing investment of ₹174.36 crore, while the company had earmarked ₹1.49 crore for pollution control measures.

The company further said its total water requirement after expansion would be 286.5 kilolitres per day (KLD), including 182 KLD of freshwater. The freshwater would be sourced from private tankers, the company said. The effluents would be treated at an existing treatment plant, which was based on the zero liquid discharge system, the company said.

Among the other directions, the Committee suggested that toxic and explosive raw materials or products be stored with utmost precautions and in compliance with the safety norms and the best practices.