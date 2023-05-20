Sun Pharma says it relied on Google Maps to show company lies outside Vedanthangal bird sanctuary limits

May 20, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sun Pharmaceuticals has informed the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it relied on Google Maps to submit the location of its manufacturing plant in Sathamai in the pre-feasibility report submitted as part of the environmental clearance application.

The tribunal, in a recent hearing of an appeal against the environmental clearance (EC) granted to Sun Pharma, stated that it has to be checked if the clearance granted is now sustainable in view of the false information furnished by the company.

While Sun Pharma maintains the Vedanthangal sanctuary is situated 3.72 km west of its site, a report filed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) before the NGT said the pharmaceutical company falls within the limits of the Vedanthangal bird sanctuary and within the eco-sensitive zone of the Karikili Birds Sanctuary.

Taking note of the PCCF’s report, the tribunal had directed the Union Ministry to file a detailed response as to how the company will be dealt with in the event that any of the conditions in the EC are not complied with and within what time such action is being taken.

In a memo of explanation, Sun Pharma said it had not submitted any false information and that it relied upon official documents and information in the public domain, including the Forest Department website and Google Maps, which showed that the plant was located 3.72 km from the Vedanthangal lake boundary.