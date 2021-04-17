Summons to Stalin in defamation cases

A special court here has ordered the issuance of summons to DMK president M.K. Stalin for his appearance before it on May 6 in connection with two defamation complaints filed on behalf of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar.

The government filed the complaints at the principal sessions court against Mr. Stalin for his comments allegedly defamatory to Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Jayakumar in connection with the procurement of walkie-talkies.

A government order, dated February 10, said Mr. Stalin made a speech, accusing Mr. Jayakumar of corruption, at Royapuram on January 10. It said he made the speech intentionally against the interest of public good, and it constituted an offence under Section 499 of the IPC. The cases were transferred to the special court for exclusive trial of cases against MPs and MLAs.