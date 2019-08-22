Summons to Chidambaram due to political vendetta: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday alleged that former Union Minister P. Chidambaram was summoned by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case out of political vendetta.
“I am very clear that political vendetta is behind the issuing of summons. Mr. Chidambaram is a legal expert and will face the issue legally,” he told reporters at Anna Arivalayam.
Mr. Stalin said 14 political parties, including the Congress and the Communist parties, will participate in a demonstration by MPs to be convened by the DMK in Delhi on Thursday to seek the release of Kashmiri leaders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor