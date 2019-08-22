Summons to Chidambaram due to political vendetta: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday alleged that former Union Minister P. Chidambaram was summoned by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case out of political vendetta.

“I am very clear that political vendetta is behind the issuing of summons. Mr. Chidambaram is a legal expert and will face the issue legally,” he told reporters at Anna Arivalayam.

Mr. Stalin said 14 political parties, including the Congress and the Communist parties, will participate in a demonstration by MPs to be convened by the DMK in Delhi on Thursday to seek the release of Kashmiri leaders.