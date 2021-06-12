Summons issued to Gayatri Raghuram

Chennai

12 June 2021 02:35 IST

A metropolitan magistrate has ordered issuance of summons to actor-choreographer Gayatri Raghuram on a petition for criminal defamation filed by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi advocates' wing.

The social media spat began after the actor criticised VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s remarks related to the Ayodhya verdict in 2019. While both of them later removed their controversial tweets, arguments continued between Ms. Gayatri and VCK loyalists.

Under such circumstances, VCK Advocates' wing deputy secretary A. Kasi filed a petition in the magistrate court seeking a direction to register a criminal defamation case against her. He alleged that she had expressed defamatory views against his leader Mr. Thirumavalan and damaged his reputation.

The court has ordered issuance of summons to her for appearance on July 12.