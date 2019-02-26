Summons issued to 31 advocates in 2009 case

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore has issued summons to 31 advocates, asking them to appear before it on February 28 in a case registered by the CBI in connection with the clash between police and advocates on the Madras High Court premises on February 19, 2009.

The CBI investigated the case and filed charge sheets naming 32 advocates, about 10 police personnel and one law college student under various provisions of the IPC and Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

Departmental action was recommended against 22 police personnel. Several advocates, police personnel, journalists and a High Court Judge Arumuga Perumal Adityan were injured in the clash. A police station and scores of vehicles were damaged in the fire and stone pelting.

The charges against the police and advocates include offences of criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, causing simple/grievous hurt, causing simple/grievous hurt to deter the public servant from discharge of his duty, mischief by fire, criminal trespass in order to commit offence and causing damage to public/private properties, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Mahendran, an advocate filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court challenging the orders of ACMM Court.