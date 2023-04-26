Summer respite: Madras High Court dispenses with requirement for lawyers to wear black robes

April 26, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has relaxed the dress code required to be maintained by lawyers and said that wearing of black robes would be optional from April 1 to June 30 every year, to provide some respite from the summer heat. It has, however, clarified that the advocates must necessarily wear their black coats and collar bands.

The decision was taken at a Full Court (a body comprising all judges of the court) meeting following a request made by the Madras Bar Association (MBA) which had insisted on dispensing with the requirement of wearing black gowns from March to July every year, since most of the advocates were finding it very highly inconvenient.

A circular issued by Registrar General P. Dhanabal stated that the Full Court had considered the request and decided to dispense with the requirement of wearing black gowns from April 1 to June 30 every year.