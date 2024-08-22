ADVERTISEMENT

Summary revision of electoral rolls begins

Published - August 22, 2024 10:54 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The special summary revision of the electoral rolls began in Cuddalore district on Tuesday as per the directions of the Election Commission of India.

The special summary revision exercise will go on till October 18. The qualifying date is January 1, 2025.

Booth level officers will visit door-to-door to verify the electoral rolls during the exercise. Those who would attain the age of 18 on January 1, 2025 can apply for inclusions. The draft electoral rolls will be released on October 29 and the final rolls will be released subsequently.

Applications for inclusions of names, deletions and corrections can be submitted to the Booth Level Officers or Electoral Registration Officers concerned. Applications can be filed online at https://voters.eci.gov.in/ or https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

