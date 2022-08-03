Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu records 1,288 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 03, 2022 22:11 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:11 IST

A total of 1,288 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Wednesday.

A 61-year-old man undergoing treatment died at Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. A total of 35,48,195 persons have tested positive for the infection in the State so far, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department.

The deceased, a native of Krishnagiri, had tested positive through RT-PCR on July 29. He was diagnosed with systemic hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus and also had peripheral artery disease. He had undergone open balloon angioplasty. He was admitted on August 1 to the hospital with complaints of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. A CT scan of the chest revealed congestion. He died on Wednesday afternoon and the hospital recorded it as due to COVID-19 pneumonia. He had suffered sepsis, septic shock and acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to the hospital.

A total of 38,033 persons have succumbed to the infection so far.

As many as 30,632 persons were tested using RT-PCR on Wednesday. Those tested included 283 persons from Chennai; 115 from Chengalpattu; and 138 from Coimbatore. Ten districts reported fewer than 10 fresh cases each.

A total of 1,691 persons were discharged after treatment on Wednesday, pushing the tally of recoveries to 34,98,770.

