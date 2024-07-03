Suj/Madras university to hold workshop for teachers and girls

The University of Madras along with the American Centre, U.S. Consulate General will conduct workshops as part of capacity building initiative for teachers and girl students in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education.

The training programme will be held for teachers from July 9 to 11 and for students from July 19 to 30 at the University’s Guindy campus. Twenty teachers, with five-years’ experience and another 10 years of service remaining and girls aged 13 to 16 from the State’s model schools, government and aided schools, may participate.

Candidates may apply using the QR code provided in the respective brochures uploaded to the university website www.unom.ac.in. Experts from the university and the American Centre will select the participants.

For further details contact Rita John, Head, Department of Theoretical Physics and principal investigator of the project, at 9566245138. Her email is ritajoh.r@gmail.com