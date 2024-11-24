 />

Govt doctors plan protests in support of demands

They say they are being treated shabbily by bureaucrats

November 24, 2024

The Service Doctors and Postgraduates Association members will go on a day’s mass casual leave in the third week of December in support of their charter of demands. The members have planned to join hands with other doctors’ organisations to press their demands.

The doctors want be treated with dignity as professionals during meetings between government doctors and bureaucrats.

“We expect our people to show self respect and respond immediately against erring officials,” the association said assuring the doctors full support.

The association has demanded that the National Health Mission in charge  “express regrets for his derogatory remarks against doctors.”

The association members want the government to replace bureaucrats posted in NHM, TN Health Systems Project, TANSACS and such bodies with senior government doctors in the cadre of directors. The organisation wanted the government to replace all retired doctors working in NHM and as Director of Kalaignar Centenary Hospital with eligible doctors in service.

The members have  demanded an apology from the Director of Public Health “for painting a bad picture about PHC doctors in the official website and making PHC doctors to spend out of their pocket to run programmes.”

The association had wanted the state government to put in place steps for security by November 18 and the measures within three weeks.

Since that hadn’t happened the members planned to stage a protest in the form of non -cooperation movement (stop sending reports, and boycotting meetings) immediately.

The association will join hands with other doctors’ organisation in this regard, the members said.

November 24, 2024

