Sugarcane farmers demand outstanding dues of ₹1,600 crore

Sugarcane farmers in the State have demanded that the outstanding Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of ₹400 crore for 2018-19 from sugar mills in the State and the State Advised Price (SAP) of ₹1,200 crore from 2013-14 to 2016-17 be settled at the earliest.

A high level meeting on ‘issues relating to sugar industry and cane growers of Tamil Nadu’, convened by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance was held here on Wednesday. Representatives from various banks, State government officials, and sugarcane farmers took part in the meeting.

Sugarcane farmers associations also requested the Central government to raise the FRP of ₹2,750 per tonne to ₹ 4,000 per tonne with a recovery rate of 9.5%. They also requested the Centre to financially assist the 16 Co-operative and two public sector sugar mills for upgradation and retrieve them from debt.

The associations also raised the issue of restrictions imposed by the Central government on sugar mills with respect to selling sugar as they were not able to sell the sugar, and requested that the restrictions be looked into.

They also wanted the banks to convert the loans taken by Ambika and Aaruraan sugar mills in the names of the farmers by fraud, to be listed in the name of the two sugar mills.

Eom