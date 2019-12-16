Sugarcane crushing operations begin in Vellore

Sugarcane crushing operations in the Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mill at Ammundi for the year 2019-20 commenced here on Monday.

Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram, along with other officials, inaugurated the crushing season by feeding a sugarcane bunch to a conveyor.

He said that crushing would be undertaken from December 18 till the end of February.

1.05 lakh tonnes of sugarcane will be crushed in the current season and arrangements to crush 2000 tons per day have been made.

In 2018-19, sugarcane farmers were credited ₹2,612.50 per ton, he said.

Officials said that maintenance work were carried out in the mill for smooth functioning and asked farmers to cooperate.

They added that the molasses-based distillery, which produces rectified spirit, will also begin operations.

Chairman of the mill M. Anandan said that 1,987 farmers were registered with them, who would supply raw material. Sugarcane produced in over 3,600 acres would be procured for the production of sugar, jaggery and allied products, he added.

“The crushing season will be on for the next three months. The cogeneration power plant on the premises produces 15 MW electricity daily, by burning bagasse, the dry cane refuse left over after extracting the juice. The power produced would be added to the TNEB’s State power grid,” he said.

Rajya Sabha Member, A. Mohammed John, vice chairman of the sugar mill K. Abdullah, office manager Venkatachalapathy, chief sugarcane officer Munisamy and Tahsildar Balamurugan participated at the inauguration.