Sugar-free milk kova unit in Salem

CHENNAI

29 August 2021 01:27 IST

Cattle fodder manufacturing unit in Pudukudi: Nasar

Milk and Dairy Development Minister S.M. Nasar on Saturday announced a cattle fodder manufacturing unit in Pudukudi, Thanjavur district, at a cost of ₹25 crore.

“The unit will produce 100 metric tonnes of fodder a day, and fulfil the requirement of dairy farmers in Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Madurai and other districts,” he said, replying to a debate on the demands for grants for his Department.

He said a sugar-free milk kova unit would be set up at the Salem District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union to increase the revenue of milk producers and meet the increasing demand for sugar-free milk kova. The total allocation for the unit is ₹8 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

A modern unit to produce fermented milk products, such as buttermilk and curd, in sachets and cups, will be set up at the Tiruvallur District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union. “These products can be stored for more time,” the Minister said.

Similarly, condensed milk units will be established in Sholinganallur, Ambattur, Tiruchi and Coimbatore to ensure the quality, aroma and nutrients of milk when packed in sachets. The total allocation for it is ₹2.50 crore.

The Minister said that according to guidelines of FSSAI, a quality-control laboratory would be set up in Ambattur Dairy.

Mr. Nasar also announced a single-window system for appointing agents for Aavin products. “New milk products will be introduced. The value of the products will be increased, and price will be fixed in comparison with other producers,” he said.