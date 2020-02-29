Tamil Nadu Police Equestrian Team

29 February 2020 16:10 IST

The Mounted Branch of Chennai Police, which is usually part of beach patrolling, formed a equestrian team last year. The team took part in the 38th All India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet held in Haryana and brought home three medals. The team was started by DCP Shekhar Deshmukh when he came to Chennai as aide-de-camp to the Governor.

Video by K. Pichumani

