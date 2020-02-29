Suganya, the lone woman in TN Police equestrian team

29 February 2020 16:04 IST

Police constable P. Suganya is the lone woman in the eight member equestrian team of the Tamil Nadu Police, formed a year ago. The Mounted Branch of Chennai Police, which is usually part of beach patrolling, formed an equestrian team last year. The team took part in the 38th All India Police Equestrian Championship and Mounted Police Duty Meet held in Haryana and brought home a few medals. The team was started by DCP Shekhar Deshmukh when he came to Chennai as aide-de-camp to the Governor.

Video by K. Pichumani

Advertising

Advertising