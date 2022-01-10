Sudeep Jain to be Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Minerals Ltd.

CHENNAI

S. Arunraj will be posted as Executive Director of the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd.

IAS officer Sudeep Jain has been posted as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Minerals Ltd., as per a Government Order issued by the Tamil Nadu Government last week.

S. Arunraj will be posted as Executive Director of the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd.

While G. Prakash has been posted as Commissioner of Milk Production and Dairy Development, N. Subbaiyan will continue holding the post of Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd.