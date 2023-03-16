HamberMenu
Sudden showers bring respite from heat for Vellore, nearby districts

Rain lashed Alangayam and Natrampalli areas on the foot of Jawadhu Hills. Arakkonam, Sholinghur, Ranipet, Arcot and Jolarpet experienced mild weather and cloudy skies on Thursday

March 16, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Vellore

The Hindu Bureau
Some residents feel that such showers would help in addressing the water crises, which would hit the dry areas this summer.

Some residents feel that such showers would help in addressing the water crises, which would hit the dry areas this summer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sudden showers lashed isolated places in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts on Thursday.

The showers, which lasted for nearly an hour in the Alangayam and Natrampalli areas on the foot of Jawadhu Hills, brought relief to residents from the heat, which has been soaring since last week. More than two dozen villages in the Alangayam taluk received rainfall. Farmers in the region, who have started sowing for the season, would benefit from the showers. Paddy, sugarcane, banana and corn are the major crops cultivated in the region, covering Alangayam, Natrampalli, Jolarpet and Kandali.

“Such showers help in recharging groundwater, which is the main source for farm wells in the region. Water from the Palar River is also used for irrigation,” said S. Ravi, a farmer in Tirupattur.

The weather was mild and the sky was cloudy in Arakkonam, Sholinghur, Ranipet, Arcot and Jolarpet throughout the day. As rainfall during the previous Northeast monsoon was less, residents feel such showers would help in addressing the water crises, which would hit the dry areas this summer.

At present, the Vellore Corporation, 11 municipalities and 944 villages in Vellore district and key towns such as Walajah, Arcot, Thimiri and Ranipet depend on the Cauvery Joint Drinking Water Supply Scheme to meet their water needs. Pipelines were laid along the Palar River for the scheme. At present, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, which executes the scheme, has undertaken repair works on the pipelines at select spots. The TWAD officials said such sudden showers would help in reducing excessive evaporation.

