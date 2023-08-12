HamberMenu
Sudden rainfall lashes Vellore and neighbouring districts

Tiruvannamalai received the highest rainfall with 103 mm, followed by Tirupattur with 79.2 mm and Ranipet with 45.7 mm; frequent power outages were reported in many areas due to heavy rain coupled with strong winds

August 12, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Vellore

The Hindu Bureau
Pedestrians caught unawares by the unexpected showers in Vellore on Saturday.

Pedestrians caught unawares by the unexpected showers in Vellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Incessant rain lashed many parts of Vellore and its neighbouring towns on Saturday. Sudden showers gave residents a much needed respite from the searing heat of the past few weeks. Low-lying areas, such as Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore, which are prone to inundation during monsoons, received heavy showers for at least an hour.

Frequent power outages were reported in many areas due to heavy rain coupled with strong winds. “The sudden rain has reduced the severe heat at Vellore town. However, waterlogging and dangling overhead cables pose risks to those using the roads,” said V. Shanthi, a resident of the town.

Among the four districts, Tiruvannamalai received the highest rainfall with 103 mm, followed by Tirupattur with 79.2 mm and Ranipet with 45.7 mm, as on 6 a.m. on Saturday. Among the major areas in these districts, Chetpet (Tiruvannamalai) received the highest rainfall of 52.2 mm, followed by ACS Mill (Tirupattur) with 48.4 mm, Panapakkam (Ranipet) with 19.6 mm, and Chengam (Tiruvannamalai) 18.2 mm, as on 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Areas including Arani, Jamunamarathur (Jawadhu Hills), Polur, Tiruvannamalai town, Kilpennathur, and Thandarampattu received good rainfall in Tiruvannamalai. In Vellore, areas including Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Vellore Old Town, Bagayam and Sathuvachari witnessed sudden showers on Saturday afternoon.

In Ranipet, Panapakkam received the highest rainfall of 19.6 mm, followed by Sholinghur (15 mm) and Palar Anaicut (8.6 mm). Areas such as Arcot, Walajah, Arakkonam and Nemili received good rain. In Tirupattur, heavy rain lashed Vaniyambadi (9 mm), Ambur (13.6 mm) and Alangayam (6 mm).

