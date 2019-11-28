Sudden downpour in delta raises hope of good harvest

TIRUVARUR

The sudden downpour recorded across the Tiruvarur district on Wednesday has pushed up the daily rain average of the district.

Several areas in the district experienced incessant or sporadic heavy showers right from the morning. As a result the farmers who were depending solely on canal irrigation were forced to plug the open inlet channels at their fields from the irrigation canals, so that the water level at the fields did not reach undesirable level at this stage of cultivation.

According to the rainfall details released by the district administration, Thiruthuraipoondi in the district recorded the highest rainfall of 51.40 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

While Tiruvarur received 38.20 mm of rain, Muthupettai followed it with 35 mm and Needamangalam with 33.4 mm. Valangaiman received the lowest rainfall of 15.60 mm. Meanwhile, in Thanjavur district, the highest rainfall of 48 mm was recorded at Kurungulam and the lowest of 9.20 mm at Neivasal Thenpathi during the same period.

In Nagapattinam district, highest rainfall of 62.20 mm was recorded in Sirkazhi area and lowest of 15.20 mm in Thirupoondi. While Sirkazhi, Mayilduthurai and Manalmedu received heavy rain on Wednesday, Thalaignayiru and Vedaranyam recorded average rainfall, sources pointed out.

Welcoming the sudden showers, the State president, Farmers Wing, Tamil Maanila Congress, Puliyur A.Nagarajan said though the current showers would not affect the standing crop it might hinder the germination process of early Samba crop raised and transplanted by those ryots using filter points.

Early Samba crop that have attained the flowering stage now and caught in rain might not give the yield anticipated. At the same time, if the rain continues till the second week of December and then recedes it would be beneficial to those who have taken up Samba cultivation a bit late, he added.