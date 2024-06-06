Sudden downpour brings respite from heat in Vellore, nearby districts

Sudden downpour in many parts of Vellore and neighbouring big towns like Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Polur and Tirupattur brought respite from searing heat on Wednesday.

Heavy showers that lasted for a few hours in major towns covering Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts brought much-needed relief for the residents as they have been reeling under severe heat due to soaring temperatures that reached over 40 degrees Celsius for many weeks. The daily temperature recorded for Vellore on Wednesday was 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Power outages were reported in many areas of these districts. “Such downpour also helps to recharge groundwater in arid areas like Vellore, where water scarcity remains a major challenge. It helps to increase water level in borewells,” said K. Vimal, a resident.

Areas like Arani, Jamunamarathur (Jawadhu Hills), Polur, Vandavasi, Kilpennathur and Thandarampattu in Tiruvannamalai district received good rainfall. In Vellore, areas like Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Vellore Old Town, Bagayam and Sathuvachari witnessed sudden showers.

Of the seven taluks in Ranipet district, areas like Arcot, Walajah, Arakkonam, Sholinghur received good rainfall. In Tirupattur, towns like Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Natrampalli and Alangayam received heavy downpour.

Heavy rain with strong winds also damaged more than 10 Tangedco poles in the Ambur - Vaniyambadi region and uprooted many trees in these areas on Wednesday. Water Resource Department officials said that flow of water into Palar river is also steadily increasing. It will help recharge groundwater to a radius of at least 3 kms on both sides of the river. Around 35 farming villages will be benefitted.

Agricultural officials said that an assessment of crop damage in areas like Nemili (Ranipet), Arani, Polur, Chengam in Tiruvannamalai and Anaicut in Vellore will be done in the coming days. Necessary compensation will be given after assessing the total damage to crops.

