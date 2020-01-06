Sudan fire: ₹3 lakh for victims’ kin

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of three persons killed in a fire accident in Sudan last month. The victims were R. Ramakrishnan of Nagapattinam district and S. Jayakumar and M. Rajasekar of Cuddalore district.
In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the death of these three persons and said the solatium would be granted from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.
He recalled that the mortal remains of the deceased were flown to their respective native towns after he sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assistance.
