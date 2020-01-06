Tamil Nadu

Sudan fire: ₹3 lakh for victims’ kin

more-in

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of three persons killed in a fire accident in Sudan last month. The victims were R. Ramakrishnan of Nagapattinam district and S. Jayakumar and M. Rajasekar of Cuddalore district.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the death of these three persons and said the solatium would be granted from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

He recalled that the mortal remains of the deceased were flown to their respective native towns after he sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assistance.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
fire
Sudan
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 1:04:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sudan-fire-3-lakh-for-victims-kin/article30488722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY