Successive governments have ignored north Chennai, says BJP

February 22, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Successive governments of Tamil Nadu have ignored north Chennai for nearly half-a-century, alleged Subramania Prasad, BJP north Chennai Parliamentary constituency joint in-charge.

In a statement, he alleged that the Tamil Nadu government and the Greater Chennai Corporation, “which had destroyed the social and economic interests of the people of north Chennai when the floods ravaged the State capital”, had come up with an old refrain of a ₹1,000-crore project for development of the region. He added that this was being done with an eye on the vote bank ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

“Through this, they are attempting to divert the anti-incumbency factor in north Chennai,” Mr. Prasad said. Lack of proper road facilities and flyovers at important places, non-availability of clean drinking water, lack of sewerage facilities, frequent power cuts, and high pollution levels are problems that continued to plague the region’s residents to this day, he said.

Mr. Prasad added that it was very disappointing that the State Budget had not announced any plans to address the problems and needs of north Chennai people.