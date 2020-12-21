Suburban train services to increase

CHENNAI

The Southern Railway will be increasing the number of workmen special train services by adding 86 more trains from Monday.

With this, there will be 410 trains plying in all the four sections.

Various routes

These services would be operated from the Moore Market suburban complex railway station towards Arakkonam/Tiruttani; Gummidipoondi/Sulurpet; Chennai Beach to Tambaram /Chengalpattu/Tirumalpur and Velachery station.

There is no change in the rest of the advisory.