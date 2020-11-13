Suburban train services to go up from 154 to 204

CHENNAI

The Southern Railway has increased the number of suburban services from 154 to 204. This comes in the wake of the Chennai division relaxing the norms for commuters in the workmen suburban specials.

A senior official said since the workmen special trains were introduced for essential staff and State government employees from October 5, relaxations had been announced for accommodating more categories of commuters by adding organisations which included educational institutions, advocates, social service organisations, print and electronic media to the list of essential services. The relaxation will come into effect from Friday. Now, four more types of organisations have been added to the list and therefore the number of suburban services have been increased. As per the new circular, agencies dealing with manufacturing, transportation, supply and other services, workers engaged in operation and maintenance of public amenities, companies providing ancillary and collaborative services linked to essential services and those working in establishments dealing in health and fitness services can commute by the special train services.

The Southern Railway would permit passengers holding long distance journey tickets either originating or terminating in the city and those with air tickets.

