Submit report on Vignesh’s death: SHRC tells Police Commissioner
Commission takes suo motu cognisance of media report
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday called for a report from the Chennai Police Commissioner over the suspicious death of Vignesh, who died while in police custody on April 19 and was found to have 13 injury marks on his body, according to an autopsy report.
The SHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report published on April 20 about the incident and called for a report from the Chennai Police Commissioner in this regard within four weeks.
