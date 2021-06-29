Submit report on law and order situation: HC

29 June 2021 19:49 IST

Court order comes following protests by Muthu Mano’s supporters

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tirunelveli Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to submit a report on the law and order situation in two places in the district.

The court was informed of protests being held demanding justice for the murder of remand prisoner P. Muthu Mano by a few inmates in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi directed the officers to submit on Wednesday the report on the situation in Tirunelveli city and Vagaikulam, from where Muthu Mano hailed. It was said that his supporters were protesting in both the places. The case was adjourned till Wednesday.

The court also took note of the fact that an affidavit was filed casting aspersions on judges. It was also said that the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital Dean had requested the police to remove the body of the remand prisoner in the wake of law and order situation.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Pavanasam, the father of Muthu Mano, seeking a judicial inquiry into his son’s murder. Even two months after the conduct of post-mortem, the family members of Muthu Mano refused to accept the body.

Earlier, the court directed the family members to receive the body and perform the last rites. However, they did not comply with the order and instead sought a judicial inquiry into the murder.