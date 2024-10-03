ADVERTISEMENT

Submit application by October 19 for obtaining temporary cracker licence

Published - October 03, 2024 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Deepavali festival in Tamil Nadu on October 31, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) has invited interested parties to apply online for temporary cracker licence for setting up shops for sale of fireworks. Applications are to be submitted by October 19.

Applications could be uploaded in e-Seva Centres in all districts (https://www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in) with necessary documents, an official release said. Such mechanism has been expanded for all zones of Greater Chennai Police and Police Commissionerates of Avadi and Tambaram, the release said.

“It is informed that if the sale of cracker is found to be undertaken without permission/without licence, appropriate action would be taken legally,” the release from the CRA said. According to the Explosives Act, 1884 and the Explosives Rules, 2008, temporary licences are to be issued for temporary shops for possession and sale of fireworks during festivals.

