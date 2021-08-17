Sub-Supervisory Committee inspects Periyar dam

The Sub-Supervisory Committee, comprising engineers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, inspected Periyar dam in Idukki district in Kerala on Tuesday.

The committee, headed by Central Water Commission Executive Engineer M.S. Saravanakumar, inspected the dam.

The Tamil Nadu representatives on the committee were Executive Engineer (Periyar Dam) J. Sam Irwin and Assistant Engineer Kumar, and their Kerala counterparts were EE Harikumar (Kattapana Irrigation Project), and Assistant Executive Engineer Praseeth.

The panel members had a walk-through survey of the main dam. They also inspected the gallery area and collected samples of seepage. Then they inspected operation of surplus gates.

The sub-committee would submit its report to the Supreme Court-appointed Supervisory Committee.