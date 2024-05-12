Sub-Registrars directed not to harass public for trivial issues 

The Registration Department has instructed Sub-Registrars not to harass registrants by delaying processes for want of trivial details.

Amidst complaints of registration of documents being delayed or transferred to other offices without any information or update to registrants, the Inspector-General (IG) of Registration sent out an advisory to registering authorities to sort out minor issues on the spot instead of deferring the transaction.

Making a specific reference to an instance where the Sale Certificate of a bank was transferred to some other Sub-Registrar office (SRO) without proper intimation and update on follow-up action, which drew resentment and strong condemnation of the Madras High Court, the IG of Registration directed the officials to ensure transparency in administration by informing registrations of the status of their application and reasons for delay, if any.

He said the public should not be made to run around from one office or the other for want of any information. “Minor mistakes that can be rectified on the spot should be sorted out then and there instead of keeping the files pending,” he was quoted as saying by a senior official in the Registration Department.

Reorganising workload

Ahead of the expected upward revision in guideline values of properties across the State, the Registration Department has called for workload analysis in the 582 SROs spread across 56 registration districts in the State.

Senior officials were informed to identify SROs with heavy workloads in terms of number of registrations and explore the possibility of merging some villages to other registration offices located nearby. Also, SROs with fewer registrations could be merged for a more judicious utilisation of manpower and infrastructure, the sources said.

The workload analysis would comprise listing out the villages in the jurisdiction of each SRO, number of registrations done and revenue in the last three financial years, logistics for the public like distance, and availability of transport etc., in the event of two SROs getting merged for operational reasons among other factors.