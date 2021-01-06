Tamil Nadu

Sub-inspector’s gun fired accidentally in Vellore

Tense moments prevailed in Vellore, after the 9 mm pistol of a police sub-inspector accidentally fired inside the Vellore North Police Station on Tuesday night. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police, the incident took place inside sub-inspector Jagadeesan’s room around 9.30 p m. He was sitting inside his cabin and cleaning his pistol when it accidentally fired. Though he is originally attached to the Viruthampet police station, he had come to the North Police station on special duty. He is part of the team that nabbed rowdy Johnny.

Albert John, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vellore Sub-Division, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

