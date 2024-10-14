Sub-categorisation will reduce the numerical strength of SCs: VCK

VCK founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday said sub-categorisation would reduce the numerical strength of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), and only Parliament should have the final say on making changes to the reservation for the SCs.

VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar argued that the Supreme Court’s verdict on sub-classification was essentially an attack on the Constitution.

The two leaders made these remarks at an event organised by the party’s Kerala unit in Kottayam to discuss the perils of the Supreme Court verdict, according States the power to sub-categorise the SC list and provide reservation.

According to Mr. Ravikumar, the failure of the Congress in taking a clear stand on the Supreme Court verdict had proved costly for the party in the Haryana Assembly election.

This was despite Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge opposing attempts to introduce ‘creamy layer’ in reservation for the SCs.

“The lack of a clear stand by the Congress on the sub-categorisation verdict was one of the reasons for their defeat in the Haryana Assembly election. Jatavs, who form the majority among the Dalits, felt let down by the Congress even as the BJP mobilised the minority among the Dalits by supporting sub-categorisation,” he contended.

He further said. “Mr. Rahul Gandhi [Congress leader] campaigned during the Parliamentary election stating that the BJP intended to change the Constitution and abolish reservation. The sub-classification verdict is essentially an attack on the Constitution, and marks the beginning of the end of reservation. However, he is yet to take a clear stand on this issue...”

However, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said it was a misconception that the Congress had not reacted strongly to the Supreme Court verdict on sub-categorisation.

Responding to the criticism, he said: “We have taken a clear stand, and our president Mr. Kharge has said that allowing sub-categorisation reduces the collective strength of the SCs, and will result in division...”

