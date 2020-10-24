Tamil NaduMadurai 24 October 2020 03:40 IST
Su. Venkatesan tests positive for infection
The Madurai MP had fever for two days
Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Mr. Venkatesan, who had fever for a couple of days, got himself tested on Thursday.
The result returned positive on Friday.
The CPI(M) MP said that he faced no other health complications. He got himself admitted to the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur.
