Study shows some biomarkers in blood could predict diabetes

CHENNAI

30 October 2021 22:02 IST

High levels of adipokines were present in those who had the disease

A recent study has found that higher presence of certain biomarkers could indicate that a person might become diabetic in future.

The study by Dr. A. Ramachandran’s Diabetes Hospitals found that some people considered predisposed to diabetes owing to family history could develop the condition sooner.

The researchers took two adipokines specifically, visfatin and resistin, to understand their correlation with obesity, metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular diseases.

A total of 144 persons (115 men and 29 women) aged 46-50 years, whose HbA1c ranged 6% to 6.2%, were followed up over a period of two years. It was found that while 72 among them developed diabetes (HbA1c - 6.5%) another 72 members had normal (HbA1c <5.7%).

Those who developed diabetes had significantly higher body fat and showed higher insulin resistance leading researchers to conclude that progressive, chronic-low grade inflammation could have been present in these persons.

“Other than family history and obesity, we have identified that certain biomarkers measured in the blood can predict diabetes. In this community-based study we have taken people from Chennai and Visakhapatnam, where we have a large prevention programme. We took people in the pre-diabetic stage as we wanted to find if there were other identifiable factors in people who became diabetic,” said A. Ramachandran, chairman of Dr. A. Ramachandran’s Diabetes Hospitals, one of the authors.

“In pre-diabetic stage people are at risk for complications such as atherosclerosis, heart attacks. A new concept is that diabetes is an inflammatory disease. It produces a constant inflammation in the body which can trigger atherosclerosis (vascular injury) and vascular abnormality can start at an earlier stage,” he explained.

The researchers returned to check the blood samples of those who had developed diabetes and found that they had a high level of two adipokines, which together put them at 44% risk of developing diabetes. The adipokines were independent of other risk factors such as obesity and family history, Dr. Ramachandran said.

Abnormal increase

The researchers concluded that an abnormal increase in fat cells in the body (adipokines levels) is related to some extent to the inflammatory process and also related to some of the complications even in non-diabetics.

“We do not know how many years it takes for a pre-diabetic to get diabetes. Some of them can reverse to normal. This is another important risk factor to identify the people who are likely to develop diabetes in a short period of time,” Dr. Ramachandran said. “There are two things coming out of the study — diabetes is an inflammatory disease — inflammation seems to be an underlying pathogenesis for producing not only the complications but even diabetes itself. That is interesting. When the biomarkers are high it requires more aggressive measure to prevent diabetes,” he added.

The study, Analysis of an Indian diabetes prevention programme on association of adipokines and a hepatokine with incident diabetes, was authored by Priscilla Susairaj, Dr. Ramachandran et al and published in ‘Scientific Reports’, an online multidisciplinary, open access journal brought out by Nature.