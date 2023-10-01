HamberMenu
Study says maximum shortfall of 1,200-1,600 MW in peak demand likely in Jan-Jun ’24

State’s peak power demand in 2024 is expected to be 20,806 MW in April, 19,785 MW in May and 19,800 MW in June. An all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW was logged on April 20, 2023 

October 01, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Sanjay Vijayakumar

Tamil Nadu is expected to see a shortfall of 114 million units (MU) in power availability and a maximum shortfall of 1,200-1,600 MW in peak demand in the upcoming peak period from January-June 2024, according to a resource adequacy study by the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC).

The SRLDC, which looks after grid functions of the southern region, carried out the study as per the guidelines for Resource Adequacy Planning Framework for India (framed under the Rule 16 of Electricity (Amendments) Rules, 2022). As per the guidelines, the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) shall annually publish a one-year look-ahead short-term National Adequacy Plan. According to data published by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Union Ministry of Power, Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand in 2024 is expected to be 20,806 MW in April, 19,785 MW in May and 19,800 MW in June.

The State’s energy requirement in 2024 is expected to be 12,144 MU in April, 11,689 MU in May and 12,029 MU in June.

Tamil Nadu has the highest energy consumption among southern States. It saw an all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW on April 20 this year. On the same day, an all-time high daily consumption of 423.785 MU was also recorded.

The SRLDC also highlighted transmission constraints during the peak demand season and has pointed out over-loading in Chennai, Tiruchi, Hosur, Arasur, Karaikudi, Coimbatore, Madurai and Thiruvallam. Southern States have been told to put in place an action plan to alleviate over-loading and update the status of commissioning planned networks to ease the constraints.

