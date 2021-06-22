Study on finances of Tangedco

CHENNAI

22 June 2021 00:31 IST

It will address financial crisis suffered by power utility

In an effort to address the severe financial crisis suffered by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) and the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco) due to “mismanagement” in the recent years, the government will carry out a detailed strategic study of the finances and governance structure of these bodies, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Monday.

“Power generation capacity will be added through the speedy execution of long-pending power projects, and by promoting renewable energy, including the re-energisation of old and inefficient windmills. Renewed emphasis will be placed on the conservation of energy and reduction of distribution losses by using modern technology and microgrids,” he said.

One of the foremost objectives of the State is to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all categories of electricity consumers in the State, he added.

