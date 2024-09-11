ADVERTISEMENT

Study on elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu to be completed soon: Forest Minister

Published - September 11, 2024 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan paying respects before the martyrs column on Tamil Nadu Forest Academy campus in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An ongoing study by experts on elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu, which were identified by a panel appointed by the State government, would be completed soon, said Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Mathiventhan, the department was making efforts to notify corridors in a balanced manner, without causing inconveniences to the public and wild elephants. Factors such as encroachments in corridors, if any, and reasons for elephants deviating from regular paths would also be studied. The Minister was paying tribute to the forest staff, who died in the line of duty, at the martyrs’ column on the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy campus on the occasion of the National Forest Martyrs Day.

Watch | Why is the Draft Elephant Corridor Report being opposed?

He said 41 staff of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department died in the line of duty till date.

Acknowledging that there had been demands from forest staff to increase uniform allowance and risk allowance, the Minister assured them that the matter would be discussed with the Chief Minister for an increase in a phased manner in future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Conflict with pachyderm pathways

At present, uniformed staff of the Forest Department are getting ₹2,600 to ₹2,800 as uniform allowance in different ranks per annum as against around ₹4,500 received by the police. The wear and tear of uniforms are more for the field staff of the department. While the Special Task Force of the police received a risk allowance of ₹6,000 per month, Forest Department staff, who spend more time in the jungles, got ₹800, said members of the Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US