Study on elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu to be completed soon: Forest Minister

Published - September 11, 2024 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan paying respects before the martyrs column on Tamil Nadu Forest Academy campus in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan paying respects before the martyrs column on Tamil Nadu Forest Academy campus in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An ongoing study by experts on elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu, which were identified by a panel appointed by the State government, would be completed soon, said Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

According to Mr. Mathiventhan, the department was making efforts to notify corridors in a balanced manner, without causing inconveniences to the public and wild elephants. Factors such as encroachments in corridors, if any, and reasons for elephants deviating from regular paths would also be studied. The Minister was paying tribute to the forest staff, who died in the line of duty, at the martyrs’ column on the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy campus on the occasion of the National Forest Martyrs Day.

Watch | Why is the Draft Elephant Corridor Report being opposed?

He said 41 staff of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department died in the line of duty till date.

Acknowledging that there had been demands from forest staff to increase uniform allowance and risk allowance, the Minister assured them that the matter would be discussed with the Chief Minister for an increase in a phased manner in future.

Conflict with pachyderm pathways

At present, uniformed staff of the Forest Department are getting ₹2,600 to ₹2,800 as uniform allowance in different ranks per annum as against around ₹4,500 received by the police. The wear and tear of uniforms are more for the field staff of the department. While the Special Task Force of the police received a risk allowance of ₹6,000 per month, Forest Department staff, who spend more time in the jungles, got ₹800, said members of the Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association.

