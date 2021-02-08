‘Study of impact of wind turbines on birds must’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to conduct a study on the impact of turbines installed in wind farms on birds.
In the petition taken up for hearing by a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi, M. Soundarya of Madurai said that the study must be conducted to assess the impact of turbines on birds before setting up wind farms.
She pointed out that during migration, a large number of birds died as a result of collision with windmill turbines and high intensity power lines.
In 2016, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in a report titled ‘Eco-friendly measures to mitigate impacts of linear infrastructure on wildlife’, had issued several recommendations in this regard. These recommendations must be adhered to, she said.
Apart from the study of the impact of the turbines in wind farms on birds, the design and configuration of power lines must be modified. The vane tips of turbines must be coloured in black or orange as per the recommendation of experts, she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath