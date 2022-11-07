Study highlights need for policy intervention to help domestic workers

ADVERTISEMENT

A new study on domestic work conducted in households in Chennai and Bengaluru has highlighted the need for policy intervention by the government to improve wages and quality of work for domestic workers.

The study, covering 10,000 households, focussing on employers rather than employees, was commissioned by the International Labour Organisation (IIHS) and conducted by the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) over a period of three years.

The results of the study, which was shared at an event at the Madras Institute of Development Studies, showed that there were no significant differences in wages paid to domestic workers by high-income and low-income households. Gautam Bhan, senior lead, Academics and Research, IIHS, who was part of the team that conducted the study, said that the data also showed that the wages did not see an increase even if the income of the employers and the quantum of work increased. He said that this indicated a need for a push from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The research team said that the study addressed an important gap in terms of the need for data on what the employers of domestic workers thought, which was needed for effective policy interventions. The study found out that while many households expressed apprehension over government’s intervention in regulating the engagement between domestic workers and their employers, a significant number of them felt that they would be open to such interventions depending on the nature and manner in which they are done.